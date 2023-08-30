Theory taps Chloé executive as new Europe CEO.

Theory, the New York-based contemporary fashion brand owned by Japanese conglomerate Fast Retailing, has appointed Marco Gentile to be its new chief executive officer for the UK and Europe.

Gentile previously served as chief commercial officer at Chloé. Prior to that, he held multiple senior roles at Burberry and spent a decade within Kering Group.

Gentile’s appointment comes during an expansion of Theory’s UK footprint. He will be based out of the brand’s London office on Regent Street, where it recently opened a joint store with Uniqlo, also owned by Fast Retailing. Theory currently operates five stores and three shop-in-shops in London and Paris. Its other London locations include Covent Garden and Battersea.

Last month, Fast Retailing said Theory saw significant increases in revenue in its third-quarter earnings report. Sales in its global brands segment, which also includes Helmut Lang, rose 16.5 percent in the three months ending May 2023 compared to the same period in 2022.

“[Gentile’s] wealth of experience in the luxury space in this market will be pivotal as we focus on continued growth and expansion in the region,” said Theory global CEO Dinesh Tandon in a statement.

