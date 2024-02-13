Tiger Woods Debuts New Lifestyle Brand Sun Day Red

The golf legend’s new apparel and footwear brand created with golf equipment brand TaylorMade was unveiled Monday at a press conference in Pacific Palisades, California. Called Sun Day Red, the “active premium lifestyle brand” includes apparel, shoes and accessories that will go on sale via the brand’s DTC site on May 1.

”My lifestyle is this. This is what I wear day in and day out,” said Woods onstage at the press conference while wearing the new brand’s 3D Knit cashmere hoodie. He described Sun Day Red as “modern, contemporary and premium,” emphasising it as something to be worn both on the golf course and at the clubhouse after a round of holes.

Joined by TaylorMade CEO David Abeles onstage at an event space in the Pacific Palisades shopping centre, where Abeles gave a shoutout to the centre’s billionaire owner Rick Caruso in the audience, Woods said that the brand was named after the signature colour he wears for every Sunday tournament. The brand’s tiger logo has 15 stripes to represent each of his major championship wins, and is spelled with three words to convey that golf is not just played on Sunday.

The brand operates as a separate business unit based in San Clemente under the leadership of president Brad Blankinship, the former general manager of Quiksilver.

”There is no influence from TaylorMade on this brand,” said Abeles of its day-to-day operations and design process.

In addition to the cashmere hoodie, other products on display at the event included long and short-sleeve golf shirts, pants, shorts, gloves, hats and black lace-up shoes with red soles. Available first in North America before being rolled out internationally, it is starting with men’s products, and will be followed by women’s and eventually children’s.

The new brand builds on an existing partnership with Woods and TaylorMade after the two signed an endorsement deal in 2017. Woods teamed up with the brand to develop the P-7TW irons, which were released for sale in 2019.