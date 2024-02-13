Tiger Woods Debuts New Lifestyle Brand Sun Day Red

The Business of Fashion
Liz Flora is a Beauty Correspondent at Business of Fashion. She is based in Los Angeles and covers beauty and wellness.
This week, the French luxury giant scored a $4 million win in its closely watched lawsuit against US reseller What Goes Around Comes Around. The verdict ratchets up legal risk for resellers, making secondhand luxury ‘a more dangerous business.’
The slew of blockbuster deals from LVMH, Kering and Prada are proving to be a bright spot in an otherwise tough commercial property market.
Gap Inc.’s bet on bringing a touch of luxury to its affordable clothing line could be a strong one, but it must be mindful not to repeat its recent mistakes in trying to force a mainstream brand onto the runway as it did with Banana Republic.
The peer-to-peer rental service sidesteps some problems that have plagued Rent the Runway. But it’s not without its own complications (just ask Pickle power users’ dry cleaners).