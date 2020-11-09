default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Retail

UK Shopper Numbers Plummet as Second Lockdown Starts

From Thursday onwards footfall crashed, falling by an average of 46.7 percent from the week before.
London's Oxford Circus | Source: Shutterstock
By
  • Reuters

LONDON, United Kingdom — Total shopper numbers, or footfall, across British retail destinations fell 15.4 percent in the week to November 7 versus the previous week, reflecting the start of England's new national lockdown, market researcher Springboard said on Monday.

With Covid-19 infections rising at an alarming rate the British government imposed a second national lockdown for England, starting last Thursday and running until December 2.

All non-essential shops must close, along with cafes and restaurants except to offer takeaway food. People have also been encouraged to work from home if possible.

Springboard said shopper numbers fell 16.2 percent in high streets, 18.9 percent in shopping centres and 9.7 percent in retail parks.

It said that on a year-on-year basis, footfall was down 38.6 percent.

However, Springboard said the result for the week as a whole disguised a mini-boom in the days leading up to the lockdown, with footfall up an average 11.7 percent over the four days between Sunday and Thursday.

From Thursday onwards footfall crashed, the objective of the lockdown, falling by an average of 46.7 percent from the week before.

"Last week was in the clearest sense a week of two halves," Springboard Director Diane Wehrle said.

"With the second lockdown being announced on Saturday evening before the start of the week on Sunday, but not coming into force until Thursday, it was inevitable that there would be a last minute surge in activity."

By James Davey; editors: Kate Holton and Angus MacSwan.

In This Article
Topics
Location

© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

More from Retail
Analysis and advice from the front lines of the retail transformation.

Can Walmart Finally Crack Fashion?

The big-box retailer is revamping its apparel offering in a bid to become a style destination, a goal it’s tried — and failed — to hit multiple times before. But between a squeezed consumer and the rise of Gen-Z, this time is different, the company says.

Why Victoria’s Secret Is Bringing Sexy Back

A much-hyped image revamp has failed to win back customers. On Thursday, the company told investors about Plan B: spruce up stores, expand into new categories and bring back a bit of the old Victoria’s Secret. As one executive put it, “sexiness can be inclusive.”

view more

Subscribe to the BoF Daily Digest

The essential daily round-up of fashion news, analysis, and breaking news alerts.

Our newsletters may include 3rd-party advertising, by subscribing you agree to the Terms and Conditions & Privacy Policy.

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
Voices 2023
© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy, Cookie Policy and Accessibility Statement.
Voices 2023