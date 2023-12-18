What Happens When the Travel Boom Ends?

The Business of Fashion
Social-media savvy consumers are seeking out Instagramable outfits for travelling, presenting a year-round opportunity for fashion brands and retailers alike.
Camille Miceli’s Pucci experience on the island of Capri shows how the industry’s expansion into resortwear — and resort retail — is accelerating. The push comes amid rebounding demand for travel and experiences from consumers longing to return to their pre-pandemic lifestyles.
With no clear market leader, dozens, if not hundreds, of brands are crowding into the category, from venture capital-funded start-ups like Summersalt and Andie to global fast-fashion players like Asos and Boohoo. Here's how to stand out.
Fast-fashion challengers, led by Shein and Temu, are changing tactics around price, customer experience and speed. Success for disruptors and incumbents will likely hinge on their ability to adapt to fiercer competition and other pressures, The State of Fashion 2024 reports.
The world’s biggest footwear brand has struggled to fend off competition in the fast-growing running category. Earnings this week provide an opportunity to show progress.
In seeking to attract more aspirational shoppers, H&M is boosting its image through high fashion collaborations.
The outcry over Zara’s ill-conceived, poorly-timed campaign this week highlights the blind spots that fashion brands routinely make apparent in their advertising.