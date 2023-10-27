Why Activist Investors Have VF Corp. in Their Crosshairs

The Business of Fashion
After years of flat sales, the VF Corp.-owned shoemaker is looking to clarify its sometimes muddled image with consumers. On deck: product innovation, buzzy collaborations and more apparel.
For 15 years, the canvas sneaker giant rode a wave of teen demand for its classic styles, only to find itself on the outs when customers moved on to more innovative footwear. Will its new products drive growth again?
The complex agreement would see the luxury marketplace eventually take control of its top competitor from current owner Richemont.
The acclaimed rapper and frequent fashion collaborator will design a capsule collection to be released at the Las Vegas Grand Prix in November. In future seasons, he will have wider creative control over the brand’s multi-year licensing deal with F1.
The e-commerce boom may have cooled but online returns rates remain high, and the costs of processing them are more expensive than ever. BoF unpacks how retailers can reduce the costs of returns and protect profit margins, while improving customers’ shopping experience to generate higher sales.