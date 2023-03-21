Vans Knows You’re Sick of Their Shoes

The Business of Fashion
In a deal that values the New York streetwear brand at $2.1 billion, Supreme picks up a long-term partner with back-end prowess and ambitions to scale it past $1 billion in annual sales.
The skate shoe brand is 15 years into a sales boom and competes head to head with Nike and Adidas. Now parent company, VF Corp., is betting the same formula can help it transform from a collection of musty department-store labels into a retail empire.
After years of flat sales, the VF Corp.-owned shoemaker is looking to clarify its sometimes muddled image with consumers. On deck: product innovation, buzzy collaborations and more apparel.
BoF sits down with Lorenzo Cotti, CEO and founder of Integra Fragrances, to discover how olfactory strategies can increase brand equity and drive sales revenue while responding to growing consumer concern over air-quality.
With a Super Bowl ad and a social marketing blitz, the Chinese-owned e-commerce platform has quickly built a big fast fashion business in the US. Analysts say its business model points to eventually competing against Amazon and TikTok.
Nike and On report results this week, and will likely take a more upbeat view of the sneaker market than their rivals. That, plus what else to watch for this week.
Start-ups that banked with the failed lender still have their money after regulators stepped in, but the crisis will change how brands approach their finances going forward.