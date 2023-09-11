Why Mansur Gavriel Is Sticking With the Bucket Bag

The Business of Fashion
Mansur Gavriel, a New York-based accessories brand that launched in 2013, has hired Maria Borromeo to be its new chief executive, the company announced.
GF Capital Management, the brand’s first outside investor, has a portfolio that includes Mark Cross and Oscar de la Renta.
Cathaleen Chen is Retail Correspondent at The Business of Fashion. She is based in New York and drives BoF’s coverage of the retail and direct-to-consumer sectors.
Results from Zara owner Inditex are likely to reflect rising sales, but regulatory challenges loom. That, plus what else to watch for in the coming week.
A 2022 McKinsey study found that the quit rate for retail workers is more than 70 percent higher than in other US industries.
Amer Sports, the owner of Arc’teryx and Salomon is eyeing a US listing at a $10 billion valuation, even as fashion may be moving on from its outdoor fashion craze.
The New York-based designer will create his own collection for the retailer, launching in 2024. As part of his long-term role, Preston will also consult on the brand’s overall menswear assortment.