Mansur Gavriel Names Former Thakoon Executive Maria Borromeo CEO

Mansur Gavriel, a New York-based accessories brand that launched in 2013, has hired Maria Borromeo to be its new chief executive, the company announced.

Borromeo, who was a founding member of the aughts-favourite Thakoon label and later served as president of Hudson Jeans, has been at the helm of Mansur Gavriel since May. She replaces Isabelle Fevrier, who was named CEO when the brand sold a majority stake to private equity firm GF Capital Management & Advisors in 2019.

Mansur Gavriel quickly emerged as a coveted brand with its simple yet instantly recognisable bucket bags in the early 2010s. Later, the label ventured into shoes and ready-to-wear, but has not been able to replicate the magic that it encountered with its earlier products. Its founders, Rachel Mansur and Floriana Gavriel, stepped away in a creative capacity after the GF Capital acquisition.

In her top post at the brand, Borromeo said she is focused on tightening the product assortment and boosting the company’s profitability.

“In the near term, our first focus is really on our foundation in terms of both branding and the bottom line,” Borromeo told BoF. “We want to bring the brand back to its foundational values and DNA, and we want to get away from the cycle of creating newness for the sake of it.”

Mansur and Gavriel are also returning to a more active role on the creative side of the business, the company said. On Sunday, the brand will host a party and presentation to celebrate its 10-year anniversary.

