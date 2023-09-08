default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Retail

Mansur Gavriel Names Former Thakoon Executive Maria Borromeo CEO

Maria Borromeo, CEO of Mansur Gavriel
Maria Borromeo. (Mansur Gavriel)
By

Mansur Gavriel, a New York-based accessories brand that launched in 2013, has hired Maria Borromeo to be its new chief executive, the company announced.

Borromeo, who was a founding member of the aughts-favourite Thakoon label and later served as president of Hudson Jeans, has been at the helm of Mansur Gavriel since May. She replaces Isabelle Fevrier, who was named CEO when the brand sold a majority stake to private equity firm GF Capital Management & Advisors in 2019.

Mansur Gavriel quickly emerged as a coveted brand with its simple yet instantly recognisable bucket bags in the early 2010s. Later, the label ventured into shoes and ready-to-wear, but has not been able to replicate the magic that it encountered with its earlier products. Its founders, Rachel Mansur and Floriana Gavriel, stepped away in a creative capacity after the GF Capital acquisition.

In her top post at the brand, Borromeo said she is focused on tightening the product assortment and boosting the company’s profitability.

“In the near term, our first focus is really on our foundation in terms of both branding and the bottom line,” Borromeo told BoF. “We want to bring the brand back to its foundational values and DNA, and we want to get away from the cycle of creating newness for the sake of it.”

Mansur and Gavriel are also returning to a more active role on the creative side of the business, the company said. On Sunday, the brand will host a party and presentation to celebrate its 10-year anniversary.

Learn more:

Mansur Gavriel Sells Majority Stake to Private Equity Firm

GF Capital Management, the brand’s first outside investor, has a portfolio that includes Mark Cross and Oscar de la Renta.

About the author
Cathaleen Chen
Cathaleen Chen

Cathaleen Chen is Retail Correspondent at The Business of Fashion. She is based in New York and drives BoF’s coverage of the retail and direct-to-consumer sectors.

In This Article
Topics
Organisations
Tags

© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

More from Retail
Analysis and advice from the front lines of the retail transformation.

Why Student Loans Are Retail’s Latest Headache

Forty-five million American consumers will have to account for a new expense this fall as the three-year pause on student loan interest accruement ends. Retailers resilient to the shock will be those that offer a distinct assortment of products while conveying a sense of value.

How Retro Sneakers Took Over Fashion

Fashion may always be chasing the next big thing, but in the sneaker market, decades-old styles dominate, which experts attribute to forces like nostalgia, the rise of hip-hop, risk-averse business strategies and a cultural obsession with recycling intellectual property.

view more

Subscribe to the BoF Daily Digest

The essential daily round-up of fashion news, analysis, and breaking news alerts.

Our newsletters may include 3rd-party advertising, by subscribing you agree to the Terms and Conditions & Privacy Policy.

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
Masterclasses
© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy, Cookie Policy and Accessibility Statement.
Masterclasses