Amy Powney’s Quest to Build a Sustainable Fashion Label

Fashion’s activists and advocates are looking for ways to make sustainability as compelling as an ad for a new bag.
What does it take to build a fashion brand that is good for the planet, the people in it, and still makes business sense? In the second masterclass of BoF's five-part online learning series, Sustainability Correspondent Sarah Kent is joined by a host of expert panelists to discuss ways to embed sustainable values in the creative process.
Catch up on the second installment of BoF's new five-part online learning series to find out how to embed sustainable values into the creative process.
Synthetic stones now make up 10 percent of the diamond market, highlighting the ways in which new materials are rewriting the rules of what is considered luxury.
Every year, millions of tons of old clothes are shipped around the world as part of the global secondhand clothing trade. Nonprofit The Or Foundation and Vestiaire Collective are lobbying for regulation that benefits the countries where they end up.
Chloé is set to become the first major luxury fashion brand to road-test digital product IDs that contain detailed information about the authenticity and eco-credentials of individual items and allow for easy resale via Vestiaire Collective.
Material choices, garment construction and manufacturing processes can make a big difference to reducing much of the polluting particles clothes shed.