Should Fashion Do More to Safeguard Animals?

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
While some companies have denounced the use of crocodile, snake and ostrich skins to make high-end leather goods, others are doubling down on the product category.
Leather alternatives have been boosted as eco-innovation and dismissed as mere plastic, but the truth is more complicated than that and demands clearer marketing to avoid misleading consumers.
Moncler and Dolce & Gabbana are among the latest luxury brands to announce a fur ban. But for some big names, the material has enduring appeal.
After swinging to an operating loss of $41 million in 2021, the buzzy fashion startup has stabilised and remains focused on its ambition to build a materials science business.
Clothes have become more like memes than physical goods, moments to take part in online, with catastrophic consequences for the environment, writes Alec Leach.
The Oscar-nominated actress spoke with BoF about how her re-worn and reworked awards show looks push back against the churn of the modern fashion industry.
A Coruna, Spain is the unlikely headquarters of the world’s biggest fast-fashion retailer, but also where a host of small boutiques pitch themselves as the antidote to constant growth and newness.