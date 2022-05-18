Burberry Bans Exotic Skins

The British luxury brand confirmed it would no longer use exotic leathers in future collections during its FY22 earnings call Wednesday.

Burberry had previously banned the use of real fur in September 2018, but its animal welfare policy suggests it still sources exotic skins like python, water snake and alligator.

The move to drop these materials comes amid mounting pressure from animal rights activists, after decades-long campaigns to ban fur have been largely successful. Luxury players who have already banned exotic skins include Chanel in December 2018 and, more recently, e-tailer Moda Operandi in April this year.

