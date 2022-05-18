default-output-block.skip-main
Sustainability

Burberry Bans Exotic Skins

Burberry Autumn/Winter 2022 womenswear show.
Burberry Autumn/Winter 2022 womenswear show. (Burberry)
By

The British luxury brand confirmed it would no longer use exotic leathers in future collections during its FY22 earnings call Wednesday.

Burberry had previously banned the use of real fur in September 2018, but its animal welfare policy suggests it still sources exotic skins like python, water snake and alligator.

The move to drop these materials comes amid mounting pressure from animal rights activists, after decades-long campaigns to ban fur have been largely successful. Luxury players who have already banned exotic skins include Chanel in December 2018 and, more recently, e-tailer Moda Operandi in April this year.

Learn more:

Could Exotic Skins Go the Same Way as Fur?

While some companies have denounced the use of crocodile, snake and ostrich skins to make high-end leather goods, others are doubling down on the product category.

