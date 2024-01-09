Is This the Year New York Regulates Fashion?

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
The State of Fashion 2024's essential guide to incoming sustainability regulation reveals how and why retailers, brands and manufacturers need to revamp business models to align to a shifting regulatory landscape.
The UN’s annual COP climate summit ended Wednesday with an agreement to transition away from fossil fuels. The fraught, days-long negotiations to get there point to the challenges facing fashion companies seeking to deliver on these ambitions.
Strict labour laws in the US have long stood in the way of unionising efforts in creative industries like fashion. But in light of Hollywood’s historic strike and the ever-burgeoning gig economy, the tides may be shifting.
Sarah Kent is Chief Sustainability Correspondent at The Business of Fashion. She is based in London and drives BoF's coverage of critical environmental and labour issues.
A wave of high-profile failures has dampened the hype around biofabricated materials and ingredients, making this year a critical one for start-ups in the space to execute on scale-up plans.
Unpaid wages, unexplained dismissals, and punishing working hours are among the catalogue of exploitative practices in UK’s garment sector, according to new industry report.
Despite strides made to eliminate the use of forced labour in fashion’s supply chain, companies’ commitments straggle due to a lack of transparency, according to a new industry report.
Rachel Arthur, the sustainable fashion advocacy lead at the UN Environment Programme, breaks down for The State of Fashion 2024 why marketers should have a bigger role in efforts to improve the way the industry operates.