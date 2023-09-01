How Hollywood Stylists Can — and Just Might — Unionise

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Workers in Hollywood and fashion share many of the same grievances, from compensation to the artificial intelligence threat. Could a labour reckoning be in the apparel industry’s future too?
While red carpets have momentarily dried up for brands and stylists, the SAG and WGA’s simultaneous strikes pose an unlikely opportunity for fashion companies to tap celebrity talent.
The streetwear giant’s creative director has submitted a letter of resignation, seen by BoF. Emory was Supreme’s first high-profile appointment since it was acquired by VF Corp in 2020.
The value of a newly acquired brand can plummet if the people who made it a creative and commercial force rush for the exits as soon as the deal closes.
Darnell Strom speaks with BoF founder and editor-in-chief Imran Amed about the future of cultural industries and why they are becoming more interconnected than ever before.