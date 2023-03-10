Cate Blanchett Takes On the Red Carpet System

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
The city’s designers have long been at the forefront of promoting size inclusivity, but cast noticeably fewer “curve” models this season. One theory: the rise of Y2K style is bringing back the era’s body standards as well.
Attendees were decked out in sequins and silver at the Golden Globes’ first in-person ceremony since 2020, but the event overall took a more subdued tone.
The celebrity stylist has built a business that goes well beyond the red carpet, from magazine covers and marketing campaigns to judging reality television competitions and getting billionaires seated at couture shows. He spoke with BoF about his approach to building a multi-hyphenate empire.
Clothes have become more like memes than physical goods, moments to take part in and broadcast online, with catastrophic consequences for the environment, writes Alec Leach.
A Coruna, Spain is the unlikely headquarters of the world’s biggest fast-fashion retailer, but also where a host of small boutiques pitch themselves as the antidote to constant growth and newness.
A group of 20 garment-worker unions and two labour-rights groups have filed a complaint alleging the sportswear giant’s treatment of workers and unpaid wages violate OECD guidelines for responsible business conduct.
A Reuters investigation found some shoes meant for recycling in Singapore ended up in shops in Indonesia, where it is illegal to import second-hand clothing.