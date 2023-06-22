Can Fashion Quit the World’s Dirtiest Fossil Fuel?

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
The next two years will be a critical test of whether the industry can translate pockets of progress into real change.
The biggest sources of emissions are hidden deep in the industry’s supply chain. Here’s how some brands and activists are looking to fix that.
The European Fashion Alliance, a coalition of groups including France’s Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode and Italy’s Camera Nazionale Della Moda Italiana, has weighed in on EU plans to regulate fashion. They’re not entirely happy.
A small, but growing number of people are pledging to radically reduce the number of new fashion products they buy. But a deeply entrenched culture of consumerism makes it hard for many to stop shopping.
After four decades of emotionally-charged campaigns, Peta founder Ingrid Newkirk can all-but declare victory in the war on fur. Taking on more widely-used animal-based materials will be harder, however.
The EU parliament has backed recommendations to toughen proposed measures to tackle the excessive production and consumption of fashion.