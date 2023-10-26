Are Those Feathers Faux?

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
After four decades of emotionally-charged campaigns, Peta founder Ingrid Newkirk can all-but declare victory in the war on fur. Taking on more widely-used animal-based materials will be harder, however.
While some companies have denounced the use of crocodile, snake and ostrich skins to make high-end leather goods, others are doubling down on the product category.
Moncler and Dolce & Gabbana are among the latest luxury brands to announce a fur ban. But for some big names, the material has enduring appeal.
Sarah Kent is Chief Sustainability Correspondent at The Business of Fashion. She is based in London and drives BoF's coverage of critical environmental and labour issues.
Without greater commitment and investment from brands, the industry faces a 133 million tonne shortfall in supply of lower-impact materials in 2030, according to a new report.
The actors with the most leverage to tackle the challenge are structurally unwilling to change, writes Kenneth P. Pucker.
Millions of tonnes of T-shirts and dresses are dumped or burned every year. Turning old clothes into new ones is possible – the question is whether it is a realistic solution.
Natalie Chanin helped pioneer the concept of locally made slow fashion in America. To secure that legacy, she’s turning her brand Alabama Chanin into a nonprofit.