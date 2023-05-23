Selfridges, Hermès Quietly Exit Fashion Pact Amid Slow Progress

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
More than 60 fashion companies have signed on to The Fashion Pact launched by Kering's CEO last year, creating an unusually large industry cross-section that's committed to seven new targets to reduce the sector's environmental impact.
At the UN’s COP27 summit, fashion’s chances of achieving lofty climate targets still rest on ‘a leap of faith,’ with the industry just starting to lay the basic foundations required to deliver.
Asos has dropped its 2030 net-zero emissions target and Crocs has delayed its deadline by a decade, rare public resets as scrutiny of corporate climate goals mounts.
Brands are turning to AI-powered analytics tools to improve their ability to measure environmental impact in the face of new government regulation. But getting hold of accurate data to support these assessments remains a difficult and largely manual challenge.
Advertising watchdog to begin stricter enforcement on use of terms such as ‘carbon neutral’ amid concerns over offsets.
Invasive Burmese pythons are devastating wildlife but one firm believes turning snake leather into accessories could be a win-win.
Advertising watchdog to begin stricter enforcement on use of terms such as ‘carbon neutral’ amid concerns over offsets.