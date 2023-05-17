The Tech Race to Back Up Fashion’s Green Claims

The Business of Fashion
One start-up has attracted partners like Klarna by offering a way to estimate the carbon footprints for millions of products, despite fashion’s lack of data on its upstream supply chain.
Fashion is doubling down on ambitious promises to clean up its environmental impact, but bad and misleading data are complicating efforts to build a more sustainable industry.
At its annual meeting the Sustainable Apparel Coalition sought to move past a greenwashing controversy that’s exposed the limits of the fashion industry’s efforts at self-regulation.
Advertising watchdog to begin stricter enforcement on use of terms such as ‘carbon neutral’ amid concerns over offsets.
Invasive Burmese pythons are devastating wildlife but one firm believes turning snake leather into accessories could be a win-win.
BoF’s Imran Amed speaks with Alec Leach about his manifesto on how we can move towards a better relationship with fashion.