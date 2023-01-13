Fashion Isn’t Ready for the Regulation Coming for It

The Business of Fashion
The idea that businesses will willingly sacrifice profit to reduce pollution and improve labour conditions is a “convenient fantasy.” But beefing up government oversight is a messy and slow process.
Big brands are changing the way they talk about sustainability following a regulatory crackdown in Europe. But exactly how companies should be required to substantiate their eco-marketing claims remains hotly debated.
A wide-ranging crackdown on greenwashing has snared major players from H&M to the Sustainable Apparel Coalition. Now regulators have issued new guidelines for how sustainability can be marketed.
With purchasing practices that undercut the cost of production, big brands are shortchanging workers and undermining their own commitments to operate more responsibly, according to a new study.
The State of Fashion 2023 explores steps brands can take to help avoid greenwashing amid incoming regulatory requirements targeting misleading sustainability communications.
A group of sustainability experts join BoF’s Sarah Kent to discuss greenwashing in the fashion industry and how to create effective change at BoF VOICES 2022.
Trend forecasters are calling an end to the age of excessive consumption, while the resale platform says its tie-up with the hit reality show has converted millions to secondhand shopping.