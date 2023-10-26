Fashion Faces Massive Shortage of More Sustainable Raw Materials

The Business of Fashion
The actors with the most leverage to tackle the challenge are structurally unwilling to change, writes Kenneth P. Pucker.
Sarah Kent is Chief Sustainability Correspondent at The Business of Fashion. She is based in London and drives BoF's coverage of critical environmental and labour issues.
Retailers including Selfridges, Asos and Boohoo have mislabelled real feathers as ‘faux,’ according to a new investigation, as the feather trend on red carpets and runways fuels debate over whether the material is ethical.
Millions of tonnes of T-shirts and dresses are dumped or burned every year. Turning old clothes into new ones is possible – the question is whether it is a realistic solution.
Natalie Chanin helped pioneer the concept of locally made slow fashion in America. To secure that legacy, she’s turning her brand Alabama Chanin into a nonprofit.