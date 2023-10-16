Recycler Renewcell Replaces CEO Amid Weak Sales

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Fashion has yet to crack industrial-scale recycling technologies that can keep clothes out of landfill. But there are solutions on the horizon, says Edwin Keh.
The buzzy concept is a chimaera that distracts from the root cause of fashion’s worsening environmental impact: overconsumption, argues Ken Pucker.
Sarah Kent is Chief Sustainability Correspondent at The Business of Fashion. She is based in London and drives BoF's coverage of critical environmental and labour issues.
Regulators are trying to crackdown on the pollution caused by throwaway fashion. But ensuring old clothes aren’t treated as trash is trickier than it seems.
While fashion shows themselves account for a tiny fraction of the industry’s environmental impact, they sit at the very heart of the marketing machine that fuels planet-damaging overconsumption, argues Rachel Arthur.
To explore how brewed protein materials could impact the fashion market, BoF interviews Takuya Kinami, general manager of Goldwin and Kenji Higashil, executive vice president of Spiber Inc’s Sustainability Division and Representative of Spiber Europe.
Last month, Boss’s runway show in Milan featured a trio of limited-edition jackets made using a new fibre designed to replace polyester. But untangling the industry from a material that has played a central role in its growth will be a tricky business.