Op-Ed | Circularity Is a Fashionable Fantasy

Kering, LVMH and H&M are among a handful of companies pioneering a new science-based framework to measure, disclose and address their impact on nature.
The move to address businesses’ impact on nature is part of a new frontier of corporate environmental reporting.
Four years after a splashy launch around the G7, the CEO-powered climate drive says it’s gearing up to accelerate action. But it has lost high-profile members and so far delivered little more than a handful of pilot projects.
Brands are turning to AI-powered analytics tools to improve their ability to measure environmental impact in the face of new government regulation. But getting hold of accurate data to support these assessments remains a difficult and largely manual challenge.