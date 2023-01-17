A Free, Open Access Traceability Tool for Fashion’s Global Supply Chain

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
© 2022 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions
With purchasing practices that undercut the cost of production, big brands are shortchanging workers and undermining their own commitments to operate more responsibly, according to a new study.
New transparency requirements in France are testing big brands from Louis Vuitton to Zara as they prepare for an oncoming wave of sustainability regulation.
The State of Fashion 2023 explores steps brands can take to help avoid greenwashing amid incoming regulatory requirements targeting misleading sustainability communications.
A group of sustainability experts join BoF’s Sarah Kent to discuss greenwashing in the fashion industry and how to create effective change at BoF VOICES 2022.