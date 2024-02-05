Garment Workers Have Lost Out on £4 Billion of Severance Pay, Says Rights Group

The Business of Fashion
Unpaid wages, unexplained dismissals, and punishing working hours are among the catalogue of exploitative practices in UK’s garment sector, according to new industry report.
Leading fashion brands including Barbour and PVH, which owns Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger, have said they will pay £400,000 to garment workers in Mauritius after an investigation found that migrant workers were forced to pay thousands of pounds for their jobs.
Negotiations over a new minimum wage for garment workers in Bangladesh have sparked mass demonstrations on streets across the capital.
Decarbonising the industry is expected to take $1 trillion over the coming decades. Where that money will come from and how it’s distributed remain open questions.
Fashion companies argue proposed government mandates for greater supply chain transparency are ‘impractical.’ They shouldn’t be, writes Kenneth P. Pucker.
To address the urgent need to reduce greenhouse gas emissions throughout brands’ and retailers’ supply chains, the US Cotton Trust Protocol is providing technical assistance with environmental and financial benefits for cotton growers, to innovate the agricultural practices of the world’s third largest cotton-producing region.
BoF chief sustainability correspondent Sarah Kent sits down with Sammy Oteng, Ayesha Barenblat and Vidhura Ralapanawe at BoF VOICES 2023 to discuss how the fashion industry can responsibly manage the climate crisis.