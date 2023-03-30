H&M Aims for Faster, Stronger, Circular Business

The Business of Fashion
Big brands are changing the way they talk about sustainability following a regulatory crackdown in Europe. But exactly how companies should be required to substantiate their eco-marketing claims remains hotly debated.
Resolving the fundamental tension between what is good for revenue growth and what is good for the environment is the biggest challenge to fashion’s sustainability efforts.
The startup is known for a material that combines recycled leather with polyester fibres.
Fashion brands will need to back up ‘green’ claims or risk fines of at least 4 percent of annual revenue in the offending market. But the regulations still leave a lot open to interpretation.
The footwear company says it has cracked its holy-grail goal to develop a net-zero carbon shoe. All investors want is a path to profitability.
The French luxury giant is betting on higher prices and a suite of emerging supply-chain initiatives to help keep growing its business while cutting total greenhouse gas emissions.