Shein, Temu in Fierce Fight Over US Market for $10 Dresses

Pinduoduo is a giant in China but relatively unknown in America. It’s looking to change that with a new app, Temu, that sells ultra-cheap clothing, with thousands of new items added daily. Sound familiar?
UAE’s sovereign wealth fund Mubadala is a major investor in this round as are existing investors, private equity firm General Atlantic (GA) and venture capital group Sequoia Capital China, said two of the people and a separate person with knowledge of the matter.
Chinese-owned e-commerce upstart Temu made its Super Bowl debut on Sunday, an unofficial coming-out party for an online shopping app that’s climbed American download charts since its debut late last year.
BoF’s Cathaleen Chen joins chief correspondent Lauren Sherman to unpack the fast fashion giant’s path to its astronomical valuation.
The uber fast-fashion juggernaut has overtaken rivals in both market share and ranking with its fast pace of production and low prices.
At Coterie in New York this February, executives from showcasing brands Faherty, HNST, Deepa Gurnani and Lelet NY joined BoF on stage to discuss how they connect with their communities, sharing insights with Coterie’s audience of upcoming and sought-after designers, buyers and retailers as part of the event’s educational programming.
The German sportswear giant hinted it could try to sell already produced sneakers from the collaboration, but predicted its first annual loss in over three decades.
J.Crew has been burned by relying too heavily on a creative who courted fashion insiders. But then, it has also been burned by not having a creative who courted fashion insiders. Has the brand finally found a happy medium?
Brands, retailers and investors are betting on trail running, the fast-growing endurance sport, to become activewear’s next big category.