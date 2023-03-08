Report: Shein Set to Raise $2 Billion, Eyes Us IPO Later This Year

The Business of Fashion
New CEO Bjørn Gulden must clear record-high inventories, reverse a decline in China and decide what to do with unsold Yeezy sneakers to execute a turnaround.
J.Crew has been burned by relying too heavily on a creative who courted fashion insiders. But then, it has also been burned by not having a creative who courted fashion insiders. Has the brand finally found a happy medium?
Brands, retailers and investors are betting on trail running, the fast-growing endurance sport, to become activewear’s next big category.
Buoyed by recent collaborations with classic American brands, the cult menswear label is finding new audiences and setting sail beyond its home turf.