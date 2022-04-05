default-output-block.skip-main
Why Shein Might Be Worth $100 Billion, in Four Charts

The fast-fashion juggernaut has gone from virtually unknown to rivalling the category’s biggest players in the space of a few years. Now, it’s reportedly raising funding at an astronomical valuation.
Shein has reportedly been valued at $100 billion. (Instagram @sheinofficial)
Chinese e-commerce giant Shein has upended the retail industry by figuring out how to make clothes even quicker and cheaper than fast-fashion brands that came before it. Independent brands and global retailers alike are changing how they operate to keep up.

The online upstart is only getting started: it’s planning to raise $1 billion at a $100 billion valuation, according to Bloomberg. If successful, Shein would be worth as much as Zara and H&M combined.

Below, a look at Shein’s path to the top.

