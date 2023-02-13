Chinese-Owned Rival to Shein Makes Splashy Super Bowl Debut

The Business of Fashion
Sales growth may be slowing for American luxury groups Capri, Tapestry and Ralph Lauren, but some have demonstrated that a healthy bottom line makes up for stagnating revenue.
After years of flat sales, the VF Corp.-owned shoemaker is looking to clarify its sometimes muddled image with consumers. On deck: product innovation, buzzy collaborations and more apparel.
BoF Careers provides essential sector insights for fashion professionals in retail this month, to help you decode fashion’s retail landscape.
Aviator Nation’s pricey sweatpants and cashmeres had a cult following before they were swept up in the “dopamine dressing” phenomenon. Now, founder Paige Mycoskie – still the brand’s only shareholder – is ready to see just how big her vision for California surfer cool can get.