How Global Warming Is Changing Fashion and Beauty

The Business of Fashion
Companies like H&M and Primark are increasingly offering to take back unwanted clothes for resale and recycling. Instead they can end up downcycled, destroyed or dumped, according to a new report from Changing Markets Foundation.
Record temperatures in Europe, the US and Asia this summer point to the real and present risks of climate breakdown. Fashion isn’t ready.
The industry needs next-generation materials to meet its climate commitments, and quality, not capital, is the most important nut to crack, argues MycoWorks CEO Matthew Scullin.
The industry is becoming incrementally more transparent, but big brands still fail to disclose critical information about their environmental and social impact, according to this year’s Fashion Transparency Index.