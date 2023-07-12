Inditex Ups Sustainability Commitments as Regulators Take Aim at Fast Fashion

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
The opaque fast-fashion giant allows BoF inside the business as it sets new sustainability targets and adjusts to a leadership change at parent company Inditex.
The fast-fashion giant joined a $30 million funding round, making its first venture investment in a clean technology company as interest in textile recycling grows.
Oritain has carved out a leading position helping brands and the US government detect the origin of commodities like cotton, coffee and leather. Investors are betting tightening regulation will turbocharge growth.
Last week, Allbirds unveiled what it labels ‘the world’s first zero-carbon shoe.’ It’s a bold claim that puts the brand on the frontlines of one of fashion’s most fraught sustainability debates.
Millions of trees are felled to make viscose rayon, but two new eco-friendly options are being produced at a commercial scale.
Clothes contain BPA, PFAS and other dangerous substances – but we still know little about their cumulative impact.