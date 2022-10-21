default-output-block.skip-main
Zara to Launch Repair, Resale Platform in UK

Four iphones are arranged in a row, with each showing a different aspect of Zara's new pre-owned service. Ghe first shows a photo of two people on a street with an introduction to Zara pre-owned. The second shows a woman examining clothes in an atelier, with the tagline "garment repair." The third shows a woman standing on a street with luggage, with the tagline "resell platform." And the last is a close up shot of a woman in a black T-shirt in front of bales of clothes, with the tagline "clothes donation."
Zara is joining a flurry of big brands moving into resale. (Zara)
The fast fashion giant will launch a “pre-owned” offering in November, joining a growing number of big brands experimenting with such services.

The move is a step forward in the brand’s sustainability strategy and is intended to offer customers a full suite of options to extend the life of their old Zara garments, said Paula Ampuero, head of sustainability at Zara.com.

The platform, which launches in the UK on Nov. 3, will offer repair services, a peer-to-peer resale marketplace or an option to donate unwanted clothes.

The announcement comes as brands are piling in to the fast-growing secondhand market, testing the business opportunity and seeking to benefit from a green marketing glow. Earlier this week, ultra-fast-fashion giant Shein launched its own resale offering.

Zara’s service isn’t intended to generate profit and there are no current plans to expand into other markets, said Ampuero.

“We have started in the UK because it’s a key market. It’s very important for us and the customers in the UK are very demanding,” she said. “This is starting point; we’ll see how it evolves.”

Is Resale Fuelling Overconsumption?

Fast fashion brands are piling into the secondhand market, playing into a debate over whether resale is becoming a smokescreen for even more and faster consumption.

