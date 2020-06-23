Insights on the Rise of DTC and Scaling Responsibly from Shopify Plus

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
A wave of high-profile failures has dampened the hype around biofabricated materials and ingredients, making this year a critical one for start-ups in the space to execute on scale-up plans.
Unpaid wages, unexplained dismissals, and punishing working hours are among the catalogue of exploitative practices in UK’s garment sector, according to new industry report.
Despite strides made to eliminate the use of forced labour in fashion’s supply chain, companies’ commitments straggle due to a lack of transparency, according to a new industry report.
Rachel Arthur, the sustainable fashion advocacy lead at the UN Environment Programme, breaks down for The State of Fashion 2024 why marketers should have a bigger role in efforts to improve the way the industry operates.