Big Brands’ New Efforts to Protect Nature, Explained

As COP15 puts biodiversity in the spotlight, fashion companies from H&M to Kering are re-upping their commitments to protecting and restoring nature. But tackling the issue in earnest will require industry-wide reform.
The industry’s impact on deforestation and biodiversity loss is coming into focus as efforts to tackle global warming look beyond emissions.
Regulators are taking aim at the industry’s glacial progress on climate and labour rights, creating new incentives and risks for sustainability efforts in the coming year.
The buzzy concept is a chimaera that distracts from the root cause of fashion’s worsening environmental impact: overconsumption, argues Ken Pucker.
The move to address businesses’ impact on nature is part of a new frontier of corporate environmental reporting.
Four years after a splashy launch around the G7, the CEO-powered climate drive says it’s gearing up to accelerate action. But it has lost high-profile members and so far delivered little more than a handful of pilot projects.
Brands are turning to AI-powered analytics tools to improve their ability to measure environmental impact in the face of new government regulation. But getting hold of accurate data to support these assessments remains a difficult and largely manual challenge.