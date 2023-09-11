New York’s New Cohort of Designers Wants to Clean Up Fashion

The Business of Fashion
‘I think New York is hungry for the level of quality we offer,’ says designer Paul Helbers ahead of Fforme’s runway debut on Sunday.
The industry’s biggest US trade groups are backing a Californian push for greater corporate climate disclosure. The move puts fashion ahead of many other sectors on a politically charged topic, but reporting alone won’t fix the industry’s sustainability challenges.
The killing of a union leader in Bangladesh this summer has heightened anxiety over the risks facing labour organisers amid a broader, often violent, crackdown on labour rights.
Providing contestants with innovative materials, mentorship and access to a global network of designers, the annual competition is an opportunity for emerging designers to showcase their talent and build out their portfolio. BoF sits down with this year’s contestants to learn more.
In late August, Uganda’s President pledged to ban used clothing imports. It’sthe latest sign that the complicated and controversial secondhand clothing trade is getting increasingly political.
Within a year, the sorting centre run by garment re-use and recycling charity Moda Re plans to double the volume it handles to 40,000 metric tonnes annually.