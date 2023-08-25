What American Fashion Wants From Sustainability Regulation

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
For much of the last decade, advocates for sustainable businesses have argued that reporting on ESG measures would lead to a sustainable future. It hasn’t happened, writes Kenneth Pucker.
Over the last decade, the industry has ratcheted up its spending on lobbying efforts in the US. Now, emerging sustainability regulations are drawing increased attention.
Sarah Kent is Chief Sustainability Correspondent at The Business of Fashion. She is based in London and drives BoF's coverage of critical environmental and labour issues.
For much of the last decade, advocates for sustainable businesses have argued that reporting on ESG measures would lead to a sustainable future. It hasn’t happened, writes Kenneth Pucker.
Transferring dye to fabric is incredibly carbon-intensive. Newer sustainable techniques, including colouring with carbon dioxide, may help.
Big brands are betting on regenerative agriculture to help reduce their environmental impact. But without clearer standards, the fashionable concept risks becoming a greenwashing tool.
The extreme and deadly weather experienced around much of the world in July got little mention on big brands’ earnings calls, signalling that investors and executives still aren’t treating climate as an immediate business risk.