H&M to Reopen Most Ukrainian Stores

Fashion retailer H&M will reopen most of its stores in Ukraine, beginning in November of this year, the Swedish company said in a statement on Thursday.

The retailer temporarily closed its stores in Ukraine following Russia’s invasion of the country in February of last year.

“Preparations are being made to reopen the majority of the H&M stores where possible,” the company said, adding it continues to monitor the security situation to ensure worker and customer safety.

As of November of 2021 the H&M group had eight stores in Ukraine, the company said last year.

By Essi Lehto; Editor: Terje Solsvik

Learn more:

H&M Says It Will ‘Phase Out’ Sourcing From Myanmar

H&M became the latest brand to cut ties with suppliers in the country after Zara owner Inditex, Primark, Marks & Spencer and others.