Gap Eyes Weak Third-Quarter Sales as Consumer Spending Weakens

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
The England goalkeeper Mary Earps’ penalty save in the Women’s World Cup final was one of the most nail-biting moments of the tournament, and there was a public outcry from fans when Nike refused to sell replicas of her green jersey.
The apparel company is betting its new CEO, Richard Dickson, can emulate the success he found at Mattel.
Amazon just closed most of its in-house clothing brands and Macy’s is rethinking its approach. But when done right, store lines can take on a life of their own.
Brands like Asics, Hoka and Salomon have by some measures elbowed out basketball shoes as the secondhand market’s hottest sneakers.