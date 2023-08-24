Leonard A. Lauder Steps Down From Estée Lauder Board of Directors

Leonard A. Lauder, the billionaire heir to the Estée Lauder Companies cosmetics fortune, plans to step down from the company’s board of directors in November of this year. Lauder will remain chairman emeritus of the board.

The 90-year-old’s son William P. Lauder currently serves as executive chairman of the board. His other son Gary M. Lauder, the managing director of Lauder Partners LLC, a Silicon Valley-based venture capital firm, plans to begin on the board in November when his father vacates his seat.

“As chairman emeritus of the company, I’m looking forward to continuing my work as advisor and ‘chief teaching officer,’ serving what I believe to be the best company in the world,” Leonard Lauder said in an internal memo seen by The Business of Beauty.

Leonard Lauder joined the cosmetic company in 1958 and has held a number of C-suite positions — president and chief executive, chairman of the board and finally chairman emeritus for the company. The Lauder family overall owns a 35 percent stake of the company.

