Estée Lauder is falling behind rivals like L’Oréal, even on its home turf.

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
The bankrupt biotech manufacturer-turned-beauty conglomerate has put Biossance, Jonathan Van Ness’ JVN and other lines up for sale. Is anyone buying?
The luxury fragrance brand has proven time and again that it knows how to win over the youth market. Its latest scent, MYSLF, aims to embody Gen-Z ideas around self-expression — to a point.
When Ben Gorham of Byredo and Monique Rodriguez of Mielle Organics sold the businesses they spent years building, the financial milestone was just the culmination of more meaningful professional journeys that began with a clear sense of purpose.
New Incubation Ventures expands the scope and scale of the second edition of the Beauty & You India awards programme to celebrate the significant contributions of the beauty ecosystem and to continue its mission to discover, spotlight and propel the next generation of Indian beauty.