Ulta Beauty Rides on Resilient Cosmetics Demand to Post Beat-and-Raise Quarter

Heaven, the designer label’s lower priced diffusion line that leans on grunge, rave and Y2K, has been a hit with younger shoppers. Marc Jacobs Beauty, under Coty, should follow its lead.
Coty is preparing to relaunch the designer’s cosmetics line, which closed abruptly in 2021 to the dismay of its small but devoted fan base.
Private equity shops and venture capitalists are being more discerning with their dollars and yet capital is still critical for emerging brands seeking to stand out in a competitive landscape.
The company’s sluggish sales in Asia and supply-chain missteps have left it trailing behind the French beauty giant.