Clamour Grows for Nike to Sell Replica Mary Earps Shirt After World Cup Final

Companies like Nike and Adidas see big growth opportunities in women’s football. But while the game is often marketed with an inspirational wrapper of female empowerment, its growing prominence has also drawn attention to the persistent exploitation of largely women workers in the apparel and footwear supply chain.
Adidas and Nike and retailers like Dick’s Sporting Goods and Fanatics have made significant investments in merchandise. Total sponsorship value grew to at least $349 million, from $342 million in 2019, according to GlobalData, with many brands aligning themselves with themes of women’s empowerment.
The British economy may be in the doldrums, but London remains a magnet for international fashion brands and American tourists, writes Imran Amed.
The Zalando-owned streetwear and youth culture media platform announced the layoffs of 24 employees last week, citing unfavourable economic conditions and the need for cost-cutting measures, sources said.
Chanel’s Global CEO Leena Nair, Bottega Veneta creative director Matthieu Blazy, and Fast Retailing’s John Jay will share their insights at BoF’s annual gathering for big thinkers.