Beneath the Surface of Women’s World Cup Marketing

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Adidas and Nike and retailers like Dick’s Sporting Goods and Fanatics have made significant investments in merchandise. Total sponsorship value grew to at least $349 million, from $342 million in 2019, according to GlobalData, with many brands aligning themselves with themes of women’s empowerment.
As FIFA’s Women’s World Cup tournament continues, the chance for brands to get in front of its growing audience is exponential. That, and what else to watch for in The Week Ahead.
The tournament is an unparalleled marketing opportunity, but host country Qatar faces allegations it mistreated migrant workers and LGBTQ+ citizens. Fashion has mostly stayed out of the discourse.
Higher-end fashion labels have become more prolific on the short-form video app in 2023. BoF unpacks how brands are growing buzz on TikTok.
BoF Careers provides essential sector insights for fashion PR & communications professionals this month, to help you decode fashion’s creative landscape.
Brands including Nike, American Eagle and Fashion Nova have jumped on Meta’s Twitter alternative, but the app has yet to prove its staying power or that it offers real benefits to fashion brands.
Workers in Hollywood and fashion share many of the same grievances, from compensation to the artificial intelligence threat. Could a labour reckoning be in the apparel industry’s future too?