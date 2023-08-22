Coty Flags Lower-than-Expected Profits, Citing Rising Costs

The Business of Fashion
Coty is preparing to relaunch the designer’s cosmetics line, which closed abruptly in 2021 to the dismay of its small but devoted fan base.
Private equity shops and venture capitalists are being more discerning with their dollars and yet capital is still critical for emerging brands seeking to stand out in a competitive landscape.
The company’s sluggish sales in Asia and supply-chain missteps have left it trailing behind the French beauty giant.
The bankrupt biotech manufacturer-turned-beauty conglomerate has put Biossance, Jonathan Van Ness’ JVN and other lines up for sale. Is anyone buying?