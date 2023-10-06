Can Fashion Live Without Plastic? It’s Complicated

The Business of Fashion
Leather alternatives have been boosted as eco-innovation and dismissed as mere plastic, but the truth is more complicated than that and demands clearer marketing to avoid misleading consumers.
Big brands from Adidas to Patagonia are on track to eliminate virgin polyester from their products. But the pivot to materials mostly made from recycled plastic bottles is an imperfect solution.
The fashion industry relies on an extractive business model. BoF assesses companies’ efforts to establish raw material supply chains with a positive impact on people and planet in the latest in a series of articles examining the findings of The BoF Sustainability Index.
Sarah Kent is Chief Sustainability Correspondent at The Business of Fashion. She is based in London and drives BoF's coverage of critical environmental and labour issues.
To explore how brewed protein materials could impact the fashion market, BoF interviews Takuya Kinami, general manager of Goldwin and Kenji Higashil, executive vice president of Spiber Inc’s Sustainability Division and Representative of Spiber Europe.
After the SAC’s Higg Index became a central focus for greenwashing allegations, the trade group commissioned an independent review. Its recommendations include scrapping a stand-alone materials assessment and more work to improve the data.
Soaring luxury goods prices have boosted turnover at companies like LVMH and Kering, helping them to report reductions in their ‘emissions intensity’ — the volume of planet-warming gases released relative to revenue.
This week, New York played host to one of the world’s largest climate confabs, but there was little visible presence from fashion’s biggest companies. If the industry doesn’t pull up a seat at the table, it risks getting left behind.