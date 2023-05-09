Reformation’s IPO Push Bets on Going Green in $200 Eucalyptus Pants

The Business of Fashion
Japanese sportswear group Goldwin and biotech start-up Spiber are set to test the market for lab-grown materials with collections for brands including North Face and Woolrich this fall.
Partisanship has thwarted Congress’s attempts to limit PFAS, but a patchwork of state laws is pushing for their phase-out.
Tighter US rules to ban imports from China’s Xinjiang are compounding pressure on Vietnam’s apparel and footwear makers.
Labour rights activist Kalpona Akter and chief sustainability correspondent Sarah Kent reflect on where the industry stands a decade after the deadly factory collapse.