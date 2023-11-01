Target, New Balance Among New Collective of Brands Pushing Circular Footwear

The Business of Fashion
Millions of tonnes of T-shirts and dresses are dumped or burned every year. Turning old clothes into new ones is possible – the question is whether it is a realistic solution.
Companies like H&M and Primark are increasingly offering to take back unwanted clothes for resale and recycling. Instead they can end up downcycled, destroyed or dumped, according to a new report from Changing Markets Foundation.
It’s taken Adidas nearly twenty years to find a way to recycle its sneakers, but can breakthroughs like this solve fashion’s waste problem?
Without greater commitment and investment from brands, the industry faces a 133 million tonne shortfall in supply of lower-impact materials in 2030, according to a new report.
Retailers including Selfridges, Asos and Boohoo have mislabelled real feathers as ‘faux,’ according to a new investigation, as the feather trend on red carpets and runways fuels debate over whether the material is ethical.
The actors with the most leverage to tackle the challenge are structurally unwilling to change, writes Kenneth P. Pucker.
