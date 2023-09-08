A ‘Climate of Fear’ in Fashion’s Supply Chains

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Rising living costs and increasingly precarious work are trapping the low-wage workers who power the fashion industry in a crushing squeeze, Sarah Kent reports from Dhaka.
Activists and regulators are dialling up scrutiny on brands after fragile protections for garment workers collapsed under pandemic stress.
A new report exposing abuse of garment workers in factories linked to major brands in Myanmar points to ways mounting political and economic instability are worsening human rights risks in fashion’s supply chain.
Sarah Kent is Chief Sustainability Correspondent at The Business of Fashion. She is based in London and drives BoF's coverage of critical environmental and labour issues.
Providing contestants with innovative materials, mentorship and access to a global network of designers, the annual competition is an opportunity for emerging designers to showcase their talent and build out their portfolio. BoF sits down with this year’s contestants to learn more.
In late August, Uganda’s President pledged to ban used clothing imports. It’sthe latest sign that the complicated and controversial secondhand clothing trade is getting increasingly political.
Within a year, the sorting centre run by garment re-use and recycling charity Moda Re plans to double the volume it handles to 40,000 metric tonnes annually.
Efforts to measure the environmental impact of clothes have a fatal flaw: They don’t account for overproduction, argues Beth Esponnette.