Will Fashion’s Next Generation of Materials Be Brewed Like Beer?

Partisanship has thwarted Congress’s attempts to limit PFAS, but a patchwork of state laws is pushing for their phase-out.
Tighter US rules to ban imports from China’s Xinjiang are compounding pressure on Vietnam’s apparel and footwear makers.
Labour rights activist Kalpona Akter and chief sustainability correspondent Sarah Kent reflect on where the industry stands a decade after the deadly factory collapse.
Ten years on from Rana Plaza, factory fires and other safety failings still kill and injure hundreds of people working in the textile industry every year.