Bits & Bytes | Tech Transforming Cosmetics, 'Skin' Wearables, Apple Watch

"How Technology is Transforming the Cosmetics Industry" (Telegraph)

"With 87 per cent of people expected to be shopping online and 45 percent via mobile phones by 2020, cosmetics companies need to use the most advanced technology available to introduce products to digital consumers."

"Wearable Technology That Feels Like Skin" (The New York Times)

"Many of these technologies don't look anything like today's gadgets. Instead, they are stretchable, bendable and incredibly thin. They can also be given unique designs, to stand out like a bold tattoo, or to blend in to the color of your skin."

"MiniLuxe Brings Its High-Tech Beauty Salons Nationwide With $23M In New Funding" (TechCrunch)

"Software may be busy eating the world, but for the founders of the MiniLuxe chain of beauty salons the process is more about using technologies to shape nails (and the nail-care industry) than it is about biting them."

"The Carl Icahn Letter to Apple's Tim Cook in Full" (Telegraph)

"Given the persistently excessive liquidity of $133 billion net cash on Apple's balance sheet, we ask you to present to the rest of the Board our request for the company to make a tender offer, which would meaningfully accelerate and increase the magnitude of share repurchases."

"The Most Thoughtful Critics of the Apple Watch are Watch Bloggers" (Quartz)

"Apple has courted the tech press in its launch event. And even more recently, it has courted the fashion world…. But to get a real sense of what the Apple Watch is all about, you should listen to the watch bloggers."